Bliss Car Wash Hosts Saturday Drive For Mamba On Three Fund

Aids families of those killed in the Kobe Bryant tragedy

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bliss Car Wash today announced that on Saturday, Feb. 8, it will donate $5 for every Transform Wash purchased to the MambaOnThree Fund, which supports the families of the seven victims killed last month in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. They also will collect cash donations at their sites and all donors will be entered into a sweepstakes to win two Lakers Game tickets.

The eco-friendly Bliss car washes are located in Aliso Viejo, Brea, Moreno Valley, Palmdale, Placentia, Redlands, and San Bernardino.

The MambaOnThree Fund exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven victims that were killed along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant in the helicopter crash of Jan. 26, 2020, outside Los Angeles. All donations to the fund will be directed to the families of: Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan.

“We are a business that is fully enmeshed in our community,” said David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash. “Southern California was shaken by this tragedy that not only took a beloved athlete and his daughter, but seven other innocent souls. We want to help our community heal by raising funds to help relieve some of the suffering.”



The Mamba On Three Fund was created to honor the girls’ basketball team mantra, “Mamba on Three.” The chant celebrates togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on challenges.



To donate directly, visit www.MambaOnThree.org



About Bliss Car Wash



Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.



Media Contact: Rodney Brown rbrown@blisscarwash.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.