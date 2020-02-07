Gold Resource Corporation Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Embassy Suites located at 10250 East Costilla Avenue, Centennial, CO 80112. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $113 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

The Company has fixed the close of business on March 23, 2020 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. Additional information, including details of the business to be conducted at the meeting, will be included in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, to be sent to shareholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $113 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts: Corporate Development Greg Patterson 303-320-7708 www.goldresourcecorp.com



