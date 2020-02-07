Automotive Exhaust System Market by Technology, Fuel Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Automotive Exhaust System Market by Technology (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective catalytic reduction (SCR), Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and Others), Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The Air Injection Reaction (AIR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) play an important part of the automotive exhaust and emission control system. The exhaust manifold acts a pathway for the exhaust gases from the engine’s cylinder head exhaust ports and the exhaust pipes diverts the exhaust gases to the rear of the vehicle. Exhaust system that have one pipe are single exhaust systems and that have two pipes are dual exhaust systems. Engines such as V6 and V8 can have single or dual exhaust by installing a crossover pipe that is used to connect the exhaust from both the banks and channel it into one pipe.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to the Increase in automobile production.

The global automotive exhaust system market is segmented based on technology, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective catalytic reduction (SCR), Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and others. Based on fuel type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Based on vehicle type, market is categorized as Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the self-driving bus market include Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer, Umicore, BENTELER International, BOSAL, Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Faurecia, and others.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

o Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

o Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

o Selective catalytic reduction (SCR)

o Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)

o Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

o Others



By Fuel Type

o Gasoline

o Diesel



By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Johnson Matthey

o BASF SE

o Tenneco Inc.

o Eberspächer

o Umicore

o BENTELER International

o BOSAL

o Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd.

o Klarius Products Ltd.

o Faurecia

