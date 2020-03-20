Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Georgia Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO to Discuss Compensation

US Navy Veteran 21

"The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Georgia to ask their loved one if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at a workplace?” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Georgia to ask their loved one if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at a workplace? As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer. Unfortunately, most people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Georgia:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



