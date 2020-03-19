Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos and Now Has Lung Cancer to Get Compensated

"We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Alabama gets compensated-if they were exposed to asbestos.” — Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BIRMINGHAM , ALABAMA, USA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Alabama gets compensated-if the Veteran or person had significant exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Alabama.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Alabama’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



