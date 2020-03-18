Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Is Urging A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kentucky Who Also had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO to Discuss Compensation

"We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy gets compensated. ” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Kentucky to call 800-714-0303 if they also had significant exposure to asbestos. The financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars even if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person the Advocate is attempting to assist is over 60 years old and they are probably unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Advocate says, "We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy gets compensated. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kentucky:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



