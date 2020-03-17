North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Person with Lung Cancer In North Carolina Who Also Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO to Discuss Compensation

North Carolina

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife, adult son, or daughter of a Navy Veteran or person in North Carolina who has lung cancer to ask their loved one if they also had significant exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. If the answer is yes-please call us at 800-714-0303. People like this might be stunned to learn they might qualify for over a hundred thousand dollars in financial compensation. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

"To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Carolina:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://NorthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina. https:// NorthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina’s dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



