Hoyer, House Democrats Call Out President Trump for Failing Working Families
“We knew the President was going to take credit for the economy he inherited, but did not create, and that is exactly what the American people heard on Tuesday evening,” said Leader Hoyer. “No matter how persistent he is in peddling falsehoods, House Democrats will continue to speak the truth and call out this President for pursuing economic policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. At the same time, we will continue to take action to raise wages, grow our economy, and expand opportunity for the people and ensure they can make it in America. I urge the President to serve as a partner in that effort, but unfortunately, he continues to attempt to distract from his record of failing working families rather than making real progress for them.”
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.