Hoyer, House Democrats Call Out President Trump for Failing Working Families

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released a video today pushing back on the f

President Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he took credit for the strong economy he inherited and misled the American people about his record and policies, which are failing working families.

Ahead of the President's State of the Union, Leader Hoyer led a special order hour with Joint Economic Committee Vice Chair Don Beyer (VA-08), Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (KY-03), and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (MA-01) to discuss the findings of a new Joint Economic Committee report highlighting how the current economic expansion began well before President Trump took office, and how his policies are preventing its benefits from being broadly felt by all Americans. Reps. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Alma Adams (NC-12), Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10), Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06), a nd Haley Stevens (MI-11) also participated.

“We knew the President was going to take credit for the economy he inherited, but did not create, and that is exactly what the American people heard on Tuesday evening,” said Leader Hoyer. “No matter how persistent he is in peddling falsehoods, House Democrats will continue to speak the truth and call out this President for pursuing economic policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. At the same time, we will continue to take action to raise wages, grow our economy, and expand opportunity for the people and ensure they can make it in America. I urge the President to serve as a partner in that effort, but unfortunately, he continues to attempt to distract from his record of failing working families rather than making real progress for them.”