Flatbread Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Flatbread Market by Product Type (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Focaccia, Fry Bread, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt and exists in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of various ready to eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food in online and offline platform helps in increasing the consumer base for the flatbread market.

Increase in preference of consumer toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content, fat-free, and cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the flatbread market. However, the ongoing conflict between the countries such as the U.S. and China owing to the unfair trade practices is affecting the world’s trade. The geopolitical tension between the countries result in increase in import duties, strict government rules & regulation, no export subsidies, increase in taxes, and surge in price of the products.

The flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into tortilla, naan, pita, focaccia, fry bread, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into business-to-business and business-to-consumer. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the flatbread industry includes Signature Flatbreads, Kontos Foods Inc., Klosterman Baking Company, Evron Foods Ltd., California Lavash, GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, La Brea Bakery, Kronos, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Tyson Foods, and Nina Bakery Europe.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flatbread market analysis from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of flatbread market share.

• The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the flatbread market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

o Tortilla

o Naan

o Pita

o Focaccia

o Fry bread

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Business-to-Business

o Business-to-Consumer

- Hypermarket/Supermarket

- Specialty & Convenience Stores

- Bakery

- Online



• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Turkey

- Rest of Europe



o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

