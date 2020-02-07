Container Orchestration Market by Component, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Container Orchestration Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Application containerization is an OS-level virtualization method to deploy and run distributed applications without launching an entire virtual machine for each app. Container orchestration manage the lifecycles of these containers along with the deployment, scaling & descaling, as well as their load balancing. Container orchestration ensures redundancy and availability of containers along with automating the task of monitoring containers and hosts.

Increase in adoption of application container technology & cloud-based computing systems, surge in implementation of micro-services, and surge in penetration of open-source container orchestration tools are the major factors that drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. However, factors such as storage issues when containers running databases are deployed in production environments and lack of cloud architect skills are expected to restrain the container orchestration market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of container orchestration for IoT applications is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The global container orchestration market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Deepening on component, the market is categorized into platform and service. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs segments. By deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, retail, government & public sector, IT & telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

The market players operating in the Container orchestration market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2iQ, Inc., Docker Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rancher, Red Hat, Inc., and SUSE.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global container orchestration market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global container orchestration market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs



By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Singapore

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Amazon Web Services

• Google

• Microsoft

• Docker

• Mesosphere

• Rancher Labs

• SUSE

• Red Hat

• Cisco

• Oracle Corporation

