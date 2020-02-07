Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market By Content (Application & Game, Video & Audio, and Others) and Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019-2026. Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Direct carrier billing enables operator to act as a distributor of digital services and collects additional revenue through services sales and partnerships, by providing a single interface for value added services, over-the-top and other digital services in the market.

In addition, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) platform acts as an intermediary between content providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market. The platform connects merchants with the billing, identity, and sales systems of mobile network operators. (DCB) platform that serves as an alternative payment method for companies selling digital content.

The increase in demand for games, video-on-demand, audio, voice calling, such as Skype and WeChat, eBooks, podcasts, and other content is driving the market growth. In addition, over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services provider such as Netflix, Spotify, Sony, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other players are significantly adopting direct carrier billing platforms and have integrated these into their payment offerings. This attracts the customer, which in turn fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of mobile gaming and in-app game items purchases via direct carrier billing payment method, further drive the market growth.

However, complexity issues while maintaining direct carrier billing functionality, become a major problem due to settlement involved between the multiple parties and the frauds in the DCB chain. In addition, variable levels of commitment from carriers, multiple revenue shares in the value chain, and other regulations, are some of the factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, due to an increased use of subscription-based digital contents, direct carrier billing platform providers can enhance simpler and convenient payment process, expand cloud computing infrastructure, and high-speed internet services to benefit digital content publishers and mobile network operators, becoming a major opportunity for platform providers in the market. In addition, acceleration of existing products and services, providing streamlined customer experience by collaborating with trending content providers, is one of the lucrative opportunities for direct carrier billing platform providers to sustain in the market.

The direct carrier billing platform market is segmented based on content, operating system, and region. On the basis of content, it is segmented into application & game, video & audio, and others. By operating system, it is segmented into android, iOS and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the direct carrier billing platform market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the content, and operating system across the globe.

- Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Content

o Applications & Games

o Video & Audio

o Others

• By Operating System

o Android

o iOS

o Others

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

• Bango, plc.

• Boku, Inc.

• DIMOCO

• Fortumo

• Centili

• Comviva

• NTT DOCOMO

• Singtel

• Mobiyo

• Digital Turbine Inc.

