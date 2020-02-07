Milan Saha, Esq., Outside General Counsel for PENNEXX, Has Made a Statement About the Company

/EIN News/ -- Palm Harbor, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Milan Saha, Esq., PENNEXX’s outside counsel, has issued a statement which can be downloaded at http://www.pennexx.net/200207MilanSaha.pdf .



This statement is in response to allegations made against the company.

The statement explains that due to the importance of accurate information about a company whose stock is publicly traded, Mr. Saha would like to clarify misinformation made by anonymous sources.

In his statement he says, “After again reviewing the company’s conduct including all of its news releases, I see no violations of securities law or fraud by the company in any of the reporting of material information to the public.”

He also goes on to say, “The company is reporting properly providing adequate current information as I stated in my published attorney letter and I ensure that it continues to do so.”

Furthermore, he states, “The most critical of the allegations made against the company is that it still does not have any real assets or business, and that the information published about the company is merely an attempt to ‘pump’ the stock so certain holders of it can ‘dump’ it later. I can categorically deny this allegation as being untrue. The company is now operating a real business with real technology with commercial applications.”

