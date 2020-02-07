Flow Meter Market by Type (Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Ultrasonic, Turbine, Magnetic, Coriolis, Vortex, and Others), and End User (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global flow meter market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.



A flow meter is a device or equipment used to measure the volume or mass of the gas or liquid. It is also known as a flow indicator, flow rate sensor, liquid meter, and flow gauge; that is dependent on its use in any particular industry. Flow meter plays a crucial role in the industries where precise calculation is required, for instance, water & wastewater treatment. It is very important to measure flow, especially in process plants that impact the profit-making capacity of any company.



Some of the factors driving the growth of the global flow meter market are increased penetration of high-end flow meters in process industries, increased population, rise in need for effective water and wastewater management infrastructure, and strengthening industrialization. A region like Asia-Pacific is the highly populous region, where urbanization is at its peak and the need for water & wastewater management is leading to the need for improved flow meters. Market players in this region are investing and focusing on R&D. As a result, a better version of flow meters are introduced in the market that are more effective and versatile than the previous one. Some of the additional benefits associated with newly launched flow meters include online diagnosis and troubleshooting, remote calibration and configuration, wireless communication, and improved installation management & application effects. The impact of this development is high on the flow meter market and there is increased adoption of flow meter reported all across the globe. On the other hand, inefficient manufacturing technology in customized product manufacturing is the key factor restraining the growth of the market.



The global flow meter market is segmented into type, end user, and region. Depending on type, the global market is classified into differential pressure, positive displacement, ultrasonic, turbine, magnetic, coriolis, vortex, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, pulp & paper, food & beverages, and others. Region-wise, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major market players operating and profiled in the global flow meter market are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Badger Meter Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global flow meter market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- Differential Pressure

- Positive Displacement

- Ultrasonic

- Turbine

- Magnetic

- Coriolis

- Vortex

- Others.

• By End-User

- Water & Wastewater

- Oil & Gas

- Chemicals

- Power Generation

- Pulp & Paper

- Food & Beverages

- Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Emerson Electric Compan

• ABB Ltd

• Schneider Electric SE

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Azbil Corporation

• Badger Meter Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH.

The other players in the value chain include Seametrics Inc., Thermal Instruments Co, Katronic Technologies Ltd., Flow Meter Group, Litre Meter Limited., and others.

