Carbon Fiber Market 2019 Size, Status and Global Outlook 2025; Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carbon Fiber Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Carbon Fiber Market".

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Carbon Fiber market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

The global Carbon Fiber Market size will increase to 1.73 billion US$ by 2025, from 1.82 billion US$ in 2018, also is growing at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Carbon Fiber Market are

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Solvay (Belgium), Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. (China), Hyosung (South Korea), DowAksa (Turkey), ZOLTEK (Toray), Toho Tenax (Teijin), Taekwang Industrial, Zhongfu Shenying, Weihai Tuozhan Fiber, Bluestar Fibres and Others...

Click Here to Get Latest Sample PDF Copy of Updated Research 2019 for Free

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04301206716/global-carbon-fiber-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?mode=72&source=MW

The Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber.

Market Insights

Survey results showed that 19.54% of the carbon fiber market is consumed in aerospace industry, 18.54% in sports/leisure, and the largest consumer is industrial materials with 61.92% in 2016.

The raw material used to make carbon fiber is called the precursor. About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. On the global market, supply of raw materials is sufficient.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber, Large-Tow Carbon Fiber and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into is Industrial Materials, Aerospace, Sports/Leisure and Other.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% Discount on this report)

The browse Full report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04301206716/global-carbon-fiber-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?mode=72&source=MW

Regions covered By Carbon Fiber Market Report 2019 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

Impact of the Carbon Fiber market report is

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Carbon Fiber market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

COMTEX_361665151/2599/2020-02-07T11:24:18

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.