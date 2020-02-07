30 Years in the Distribution Industry: Steven Odzer Reflects on His Success

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Odzer started making his mark in the distribution industry 30 years ago. Although he is now the CEO of YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, Steven Odzer, started small. “I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement,” he says proudly. His humble beginnings make him even more grateful for all of the success he has achieved.Like all young entrepreneurs, Steven Odzer had to get creative with his first business. Steven Odzer sold paper cups, napkins, and plates, which he sold door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. He managed all of his inventory out of his parent’s basement. Steven Odzer attended Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and moved to the Brooklyn College Scholars program. After his door to door business took off, Steven Odzer started selling supplies to food chain restaurants, and over time his clients transitioned to hospitals and nursing homes.Since all of this success, Steven Odzer has branched out in his business deals as well as philanthropy. Steven Odzer helped orchestrate a contract between the Vegas Golden Knights and BT Supplies. The terms of the agreement will change the name of the Vegas Golden Knights Community Arena in Henderson, Nevada, to its new official designation, “Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.”On December 15, 2019, at the Ahavas Torah Center’s celebration of 8 Years of Torah and Community Growth Gala, they presented Seymour Odzer with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Jewish community. Although the family would have liked for Seymour Odzer to have accepted this award in person, Steven Odzer was honored to receive it on behalf of his late father. Steven Odzer also announced the launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship program, which would give 20 scholarships valued at $1,000 each.

Steven Odzer of Henderson, NV



