Medical Laser Market by Product Type (Solid-State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Lasers Systems, and Diode Laser Systems), Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, and Others), and End User (Surgical, Cosmetic, and Dental): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global medical laser market size was valued at $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2026.



Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength creating high-intensity light. The adoption of medical lasers has increased due to its diverse medical applications including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The advantages offer by the medical lasers include reducing blood loss, decreasing postoperative discomfort, reducing the chance of wound infection, and achieving better wound healing.



There is an increase in the demand for medical lasers, owing to rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetic laser procedures. However, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global medical laser market players.



The global medical laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. Based on the product type, the market is classified into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. The solid-state laser systems segment is further categorized into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Ho:Yag) systems, erbium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Er:Yag) systems, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Nd:Yag) systems, potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems, alexandrite laser systems, ruby laser systems, and Q switch laser. Moreover, the gas laser systems are divided into CO2 laser systems, argon laser systems, krypton laser systems, metal vapor laser systems, helium–neon (He-Ne) laser systems, and excimer laser systems. Based on application, the market is categorized into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The ophthalmology segment is divided into refractive error surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others. In addition, the dermatology segment is divided into skin resurfacing, pigment treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, and others. The urology is divided into lithotripsy and tissue ablation. The gynecology segment is divided into vaginal rejuvenation and others. Further, the cardiology segment is categorized into coronary artery disease, ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease. Based on end user, the market is segmented into surgical, cosmetic, and dental. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Solid-State Laser Systems

o Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

o Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

o Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

o Alexandrite Laser Systems

o Ruby Laser Systems

o Q-switch lasers

• Gas Laser Systems

o CO2 Laser Systems

o Argon Laser Systems

o Krypton Laser Systems

o Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

o Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

o Excimer Laser Systems

• Dye Lasers Systems

• Diode Laser Systems



By Application

• Ophthalmology

o Refractive Error Surgery

o Cataract Surgery

o Glaucoma Surgery

o Others

• Dermatology

o Skin Resurfacing

o Pigment Treatment

o Tattoo Removal

o Hair Removal

o Others

• Gynecology

o Vaginal Rejuvenation

o Others

• Dentistry

• Urology

o Lithotripsy

o Tissue Ablation

• Cardiovascular

o Coronary Artery Disease

o Ventricular and Supraventricular Arrhythmias

o Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

o Congenital Heart disease

• Others



By End User

• Surgical

• Cosmetic

• Dental



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• IRIDEX Corporation

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

• CryoLife, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Biolase Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.

• Syneron Medical Ltd.



• Quantel laser

• Nidek CO., LTD.

• Topcon Corporation

• DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

• SharpLight Technologies

• Sciton, Inc.

• Alma Lasers

