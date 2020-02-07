Advanced Tires Market by Material Type, Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Advanced Tires Market by Material Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Steel, Elastomers, and Others), Type (Pneumatic Tires, Run Flat Tires, Airless Tires, and Others), Technology (Chip Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi Chamber Tires, All In One Tires, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment, and Industrial Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

In recent days, adoption of artificial intelligence and smart technology is being incorporated into automobiles and tires. Sensors in advanced tires are being installed to identify threats and react to changes in environment. The sensors installed in the advanced tires measure various variables and forward them to the driver, vehicle’s onboard systems or to the driver’s mobile. In addition, companies are offering few next generation advance tire applications for passenger car tires, and it is anticipated that in coming years premium tires will provide more driver assistance solutions.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to the increase in automobile production.

The global advanced tire market is segmented on the basis of material type, type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By material type, the market is divided into natural rubber, synthetic rubber, steel, elastomers, and others. By type, it is classified into pneumatic tires, run flat tires, airless tires, and others. By technology, the market is categorized into chip embedded tires, self-inflating tires, multi chamber tires, all in one tire, and others. By vehicle type, the market is classified as light duty vehicles, heavy duty vehicle, agricultural tractors, construction & mining equipment, and industrial equipment. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players including Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Michelin, Pirelli & C. S.p.A, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD, Nokian Tyres plc, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Toyo Tire Corporation, and others hold a major advance tire market share.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global advanced tires market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Material Type

o Natural Rubber

o Synthetic Rubber

o Steel

o Elastomers

o Others



By Type

o Pneumatic Tires

o Run Flat Tires

o Airless Tires

o Others



By Technology

o Chip Embedded Tires

o Self-Inflating Tires

o Multi Chamber Tires

o All in One Tires

o Others



By Vehicle Type

o Light Duty Vehicles

o Heavy Duty Vehicle

o Agricultural Tractors

o Construction & Mining Equipment

o Industrial Equipment



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

