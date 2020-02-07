IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang at the Conclusion of His Visit to Botswana

February 7, 2020

Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited Botswana during February 4­-7. At the conclusion of his visit, Mr. Zhang made the following statement:

“I want to thank His Excellency President Masisi, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Serame, Acting Permanent Secretary to the President Magosi, Bank of Botswana Governor Pelaelo other senior officials, and the people of Botswana for a very warm reception. It was a pleasure to visit Botswana again and learn how the nation is moving toward transforming its economy from a government-led to a private-sector driven, knowledge-based economy. I also had the opportunity to explore the beautiful cities of Gaborone, Kasane, and surroundings, including a visit to the impressive Kazungula bridge.

“In addition, I participated in a workshop on economic diversification, where I was able to learn from and exchange views with participants, and understand the challenges facing Botswana as it embarks on a transition to high-income status. I also visited a children’s village and witnessed efforts being made to educate the youth and protect Botswana’s vulnerable groups.

“The IMF looks forward to strengthening its partnership and collaboration with Botswana and its people.’’