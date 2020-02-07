Bennett Velasquez Shares the Best Things to Do in Ireland

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year about 10 million people visit the Emerald Isle, and travel trends to Ireland show no signs of slowing down. As someone who had the opportunity to visit Ireland, travel enthusiast Bennett Velasquez was mesmerized by the landscape, culture, and the special magic the Emerald Isle has to offer. For those planning on taking a trip to Ireland in 2020, Bennett Velasquez shares the best things you can’t miss.Spend Time Exploring as Many Irish Castles You CanWhen it comes to castles, Ireland has a significant share of them. Although the spectacular Irish castles are spread all around the country, if you set to look for them, you will find them. Those who want to see the best Irish castles should start at the office of Tourism for the best tours. Some of the most famous Irish castles are Blarney Castle, Rock of Cashel, Ashford Castle, and Chapel Royal.Explore the Cliffs of Moher and County ClareAccording to Bennett Velasquez , no trip to Ireland would be complete without a tour of the Cliffs of Moher and the rest of County Clare. The cliffs stretch over 8 km and have an altitude of 200 feet. From the edge of the cliffs, you’ll have an incredible view of the sea. If you’re lucky to get clear skies, this will be one of the most impressive sights you will ever see. After the cliffs, enjoy a cold pint of the best Irish beer in the town of Dooling.Kilmainham Gaol, DublinIf you’re looking for a more thrilling experience while in Ireland, Bennett Velasquez recommends a visit to Kilmainham Gaol in Dublin. While visiting a prison on vacation might not seem like the most pleasant idea, this now museum welcomes thousands of visitors each year. Travelers can walk the corridors and learn more about this former prison. Those who like unique and daring experiences can step into the old cells where civil war prisoners awaited execution.Guinness Storehouse, DublinThose who are fans of Guinness beer cannot miss a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Bennett Velasquez mentions that visitors to the storehouse get a first-hand glimpse of how the process works. You will be able to learn about the process and even become an expert pourer. After touring the Guinness factory, visitors can enjoy more authentic Guinness at Gravity Bar, where they will get impressive views in all of Dublin. Bennett Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited France, England, Italy, Spain, Colorado, Hawaii, Monaco, and many more countries.

