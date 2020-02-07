Vice-President encourages private sector investment

Caxito, ANGOLA, February 7 - The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, encouraged this Friday, in Caxito, civil society and the private sector to dedicate themselves to the production of goods and services, with a view to the development of the province of Bengo.,

Speaking to the press at the end of the trip to Bengo, he said that not everything can be done by the State, so the private sector and civil society is called upon to intervene in a more active manner.

He praised the fact that the province started to export agricultural products, a situation that, in his opinion, contributes to the diversification of the economy.

The vice president pointed out the need to make better use of the tourism and mining sectors, since they represent the great potential of the province.

"We left Bengo with the sense of hope that was transmitted to us by the population, and that we will make it to the central structures", he concluded.

