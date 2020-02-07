Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages Retail, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), Range (Short Range (20 km)), and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles, and Self-driving Trucks & Bus): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application, Solution, Range, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844061/?utm_source=GNW



Autonomous last mile delivery consists of autonomous vehicles to deliver the product or service to customer’s doorstep without actually involving any human intervention in the entire process. It ensure that the product is delivered to the customer within a stipulated time period without hampering the dignity and market image of the company. Increased usage of internet along with the expansion in e-commerce industry increase the demand for products to be purchased online, which requires a better and efficient means to deliver the product to the customer. Thus, various product delivery services have been adopted by the companies such as the use of drones and ground delivery vehicles.

The top market players have carried out various developments in this field and offer the product delivery service which has been adopted by other companies and governments; thereby, boosting the market growth. For instance, Amazon has launched its product delivery robot called Scout, which is of the size of a small cooler and can roll along sidewalks and delivers packages to the doorstep of the customer. This has made Amazon to introduce a new concept in the field of autonomous last mile delivery service. Similar other developments carried out by other companies fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Autonomous last mile delivery system market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increased demand for faster delivery of products to the customers and rise in technological advancements in delivery vehicles.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented on the basis of application, solution, range, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the market is categorized into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery vehicles, self-driving trucks & bus, retail, and others. Depending on solution, it is fragmented into hardware, software, and service. By range, it is bifurcated into short range (<20 km) and long range (>20 km). Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery vehicles, and self-driving trucks & bus. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the report include Matternet, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, Airbus, Amazon, JD.com, Marble, Starship Technologies, Savioke, and others that hold major autonomous last mile delivery market share.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autonomous last mile delivery market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Application

o Logistics

o Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Retail

o Others



By Solution

o Hardware

o Software

o Service



By Range

o Short Range (< 20 km)

o Long Range (> 20 km)



By Vehicle Type

o Aerial Delivery Drones

o Ground Delivery Bots

o Self-driving trucks & bus



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Denmark

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.