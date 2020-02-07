Maritime Surveillance Market by Application (Naval, Coast Guard, and Others), Component (Radar, Sensors, AIS Receiver, and Others), and Type (Surveillance & Tracking, Detectors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maritime Surveillance Market by Application, Component, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844062/?utm_source=GNW



Maritime surveillance is an integrated solution that provides safety & security at borders and sea levels. Maritime surveillance is essential for creating awareness & real-time monitoring at maritime. The operation or control on the marine activities are traced with the help of various maritime solutions and assemblies. Control on the activities such as irregular migration/border control, maritime security, fisheries control, anti-piracy, oil pollution, and smuggling are supported by many maritime policies.

Many companies are conducting R&D activities to provide safety at sea level. For instance, Indra has designed an integrated state of-the-art border surveillance systems for coastal and terrestrial supervision. Moreover, the SIVE system consists of a single or multiple Command and Control Centers (CCC) and a set of Sensor Stations (SS) forming a hierarchical architecture and can be deployed across the surveillance area and adapted for ground or coastal surveillance.

Maritime surveillance is majorly used as a monitoring system around offshore. The maritime monitoring system is a radar-based solution and all the information is available through offshore operators’ room and onshore control room. The system gathers traffic and environment information from the radars, AIS, CCTV, VHF, and other sensors. The information is processed and displayed on the single information surveillance display. All data is superimposed on electronic charts. In addition, the system provides a comprehensive traffic picture of the maritime situation around offshore assets, information about vessels and targets in the guard areas, assures collision avoidance, and provides record and playback of all data in the system. The system can be controlled and monitored remotely. The implementation of such system are at the navels, coastguard areas, and at the port side.

The global maritime surveillance market is segmented on the basis of application, type, components, and region. Naval, coastguard, others (port and critical infrastructure security and vessel security) are studied under the application segment. Based on components, the market is divided into radar, sensors, AIS receivers, and others (adapters, multiplexers, interfaces, convertors, software’s, long range Wi-Fi boosters, routers, CCTV, SX software’s, control room, and frequency detector). Surveillance & tracking, detectors, and others (screening & scanning and communication) are categorized under type segment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global maritime surveillance market include SRT Marine Systems Plc, Kongsberg, Raytheon, Thales Group, SAAB, Elbit Systems, Indra, Furuno, TERMA, and Bharat Electronics.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the maritime surveillance market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Application

• Naval

• Coast Guard

• Others (Port & Critical Infrastructure Security and Vessel Security)



By Component

o Radar

o Sensors

o AIS Receiver

o Others (Adapters, Multiplexers, Interfaces, Convertors, Software, Long Range Wi-Fi boosters, Routers, CCTV, SX Software, Control Room, and Frequency Detector)



By Type

o Surveillance & Tracking

o Detectors

o Others (Screening & Scanning and Communication)



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- Italy

- France

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.