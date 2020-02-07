/EIN News/ -- NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 92nd Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood. Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision for Dolby/AP Images.



Media Contact:

Gentry Bennett

gentry@dolby.com

513.253.5033

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fe5abf6-1f68-42c4-a08e-f40de9a56654

Dolby Celebrates 92nd Academy Awards Nominees in Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 92nd Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood on February 6, 2020. (L-R) Wylie Stateman, “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood;” Glenn Kiser, Director, Dolby Institute; Mark Ulano, “Ad Astra,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood;” Michael Minkler, “Once upon a Time in…Hollywood;” Kevin Yeaman, CEO, Dolby Laboratories; Christian P. Minkler, “Once upon a Time in…Hollywood;” Donald Sylvester, “Ford v Ferrari;” Alan Robert Murray, “Joker;” Dean Zupancic, “Joker;” Tom Ozanich, “Joker;” David Giammarco, “Ford v Ferrari;” the Dolby family; Doug Darrow, SVP, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories; Ioan Allen, SVP, Cinema Industry Relations, Dolby Laboratories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.