Lucent Botanicals’ CBD Mints Sees Potential Growth With 77 Percent of Americans Using Dietary Supplements

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, CA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucent Botanicals, the maker of designer CBD Mints, sees an excellent economic CBD future as the Oakland-based company continues its retail expansion.

The 2019 Council of Responsible Nutrition’s annual survey reported that 77 percent of Americans use dietary supplements – that is an all-time high and up from 65 percent in 2009.

“There is a thirst in the United States for quality dietary supplements,” said Chris Cooper, founder of Lucent Botanicals. “Each new generation seems to be more health-conscious than the previous one.

“People are looking for natural, alternative remedies instead of what traditional medicine has offered,” he added. “That is why we developed our designer CBD Mints.”

Lucent Botanicals’ designer CBD mints, which are available on lucentbotanicals.com, include:

Calm CBD Mints

Energy CBD Mints

Focus CBD Mints

Inflammation Relief CBD Mints

Mood Lift CBD Mints

Pain Relief CBD Mints

Sleep CBD Mints

Cooper said the mints use different natural, organic terpenes and herbs to achieve the desired wellness benefit. For example, Focus CBD Mints have different ingredients than Energy CBD Mints.

Lucent’s CBD Mints are also tasty and convenient to carry around. Just pop a few in your pocket or purse, and you have them when you need them.

The popularity of CBD products also looks to continue in 2020. Forbes predicts the CBD market to increase 700 percent by 2020.

“When Congress passed the Farm Bill in late 2018, it unleashed the CBD industry. There was pent-up demand for CBD-type products,” Cooper said. “That is why the growth rate has been so high.

“With the Farm Bill removing the obstacles to selling CBD,” Cooper said, “my partner and I created a tasty CBD product for consumers.”

Cooper has a chemistry background while his partner is a pastry chef.

“We combined our skills to create a superior product, one that is both effective and tastes great,” Cooper added.

To purchase Lucent’s CBD mints, visit lucentbotanicals.com.

