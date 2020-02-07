Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Announces Stockholder Approval of the Reorganization of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Brookfield”) announced that, at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, stockholders of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) approved the proposed reorganization of INF into Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Reorganization”). Additionally, as previously announced, stockholders of RA previously approved the proposal to issue additional shares of common stock to effect the proposed Reorganization of INF into RA.



It is currently expected that the Reorganization will be completed after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 21, 2020, subject to all applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions being satisfied. Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the historical experience of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and the Funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and its present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and the Funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their websites as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.



