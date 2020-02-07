Franchise Direct’s 12th Annual Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking Is Out

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curious about the many of the world’s biggest and most powerful franchises? Each year, since 2009, Franchise Direct has published its Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking , a snapshot of how a number of the most successful franchises in the world fared in the past year compared to the year before. It’s one of the most well-known franchise rankings, having frequently been cited by industry professionals.



While the 2020 edition of the ranking sees McDonald’s stay at the top, the fast food franchise’s place wasn’t as assured as it was in years past. However, it was able to fend off a KFC that is gaining ground by way of overseas openings and efforts to court vegetarian customers via plant-based chicken trials domestically. The top three is rounded out by hotel conglomerate Marriott, which experienced its seventh consecutive year of record growth in 2019.

A diverse set of franchises is represented. For instance, multi-year Top 100 franchise Husse (#43), a Sweden-based company that specializes in mobile pet food delivery, was honored as a 2019-20 regional winner of a World Branding Award. Elsewhere in the ranking, fitness franchise Anytime Fitness moved up a few places from last year to #53, and is literally going to places no other franchise has gone before. And those are only a couple examples of the franchises you’ll find.

In addition, the Top 100 Ranking is accompanied the Top 100 Franchises Report , which is full of tidbits on selected franchises to catch readers up on things they might have missed throughout the previous year in franchising.

For 2020, the report highlights stories for many of the hundred franchises of the ranking, like the ones referenced above. It also lists a batch of the executive changes at corporate franchise offices in the past year, and summarizes the new joint employer rule—a piece of legislation franchise industry officials have been waiting on for years. The legal ledger also highlights other current and potential legislation franchise industry leaders have been monitoring.

This year’s international franchising spotlight dovetails with our latest franchise portal offering: Franchise Direct Australia . We provide an overview of the Australian franchise market and give tidbits on what franchisors need to keep in mind if considering expansion to the “Land Down Under.” There’s also information on the Saudi Arabian franchise law scheduled to go into effect in April, as well as another country’s franchise law that recently went into effect.

For reference, you can visit the Top 100 Global Franchises page for links to the rankings and reports for all years.

About Franchise Direct:

Established in 1998, Franchise Direct is among the pioneers of internet lead generation for the franchise industry—and continues to lead the way. With 15 platforms covering the vast majority of North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, it’s Franchise Direct’s mission is to be the go-to online resource for franchise opportunities as well as the knowledge center of choice for anyone seeking information on the franchise industry.

Media Contact: Renee Bailey 1.866.325.9830 renee@franchisedirect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.