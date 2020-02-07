Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology, Application, Material, End-use Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

The roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20. 5% from 2020 to 2025. The roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.

2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include development of compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits using roll-to-roll (R2R) printing; rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible roll-to-roll (R2R) printed consumer electronics; significant cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll (R2R) printing used for manufacturing electronic components and devices, and increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.



Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.The growth of the screen printing segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors.



Screen printing is the most commonly used printing technology for the development of smartphone and laptop displays; sensors; and PV cells; among others, which require precise thin and thick printed lines on substrates.



Aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period

The aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.



Moreover, R2R printed electronics technology reduces wiring in different systems used in aircraft that include in-flight entertainment systems and aircraft structural health monitoring systems.



APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC.Factors such as the adoption of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are driving the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in this region.



APAC is a manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components. The growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC can be attributed to the large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in the region.



Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (US), Nissha USA (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), and Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal) are among a few major players in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market.



The roll-to-roll (R2R) printing/roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market has been segmented, based on material, into substrates and inks.Based on application, the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is further sub segmented into displays, RFID tags, batteries, PV cells, sensors, lighting, and flexible circuits.



Based on printing technology, the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is further sub segmented into inkjet printing, screen printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, and others (nanoimprinting, offset printing, aerosol jet printing, pneumatic printing, and 3D printing).Based on end-use industry roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & packaging, aerospace & defense, construction & architecture, and others (advertising & media, textiles, and semiconductor).



On the basis of geographic regions, the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market has been classified into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report segments the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market's size, as well as that of the subsegments across different printing technologies, applications, end-use industries, materials, and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, product developments, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market

