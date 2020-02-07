The ECC market size is expected to grow from USD 21.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%

during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in the use of automotive diesel engines, and stringent emission regulations from the government. However, the dependence of performance on temperature and loss of activity through poisoning and thermal deactivation can restrain the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Type, Application, Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03754597/?utm_source=GNW





Increase usage of gasoline engines leads to the growing demand for palladium in the ECC market.



Palladium is one of the metals from the PGM group that dominates the catalytic converter technology.Palladium is used as an oxidation catalyst which is widely used in gasoline autocatalyst (petrol-based engines) in diesel engines.



Palladium is not suitable for diesel-based autocatalyst because the fuel has a high level of Sulphur content, which sticks to palladium but not platinum.



Stringent emission regulations in mobile sources to grow the demand for ECC in this application

The mobile industry is the largest market for PGM based on ECC. The industry accounts for 82.2% of the total ECC market size in terms of value. The ECC market is derived further, dividing the market into on the road, and off the road. On-road consists of light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicle (HDV), and motorcycle whereas off the road includes agriculture tractors, vans, and minibus. Stringent emission regulations and increasing pollution have increased the demand for the ECC market.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region.



The increasing developments in the automotive industries in emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the ECC market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ECC market.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, D Level: 30%, Others: 40%

• By Region – APAC: 25%, Europe: 33%, North America: 17%, Middle East & Africa: 17%, South America: 8%,



The ECC market comprises major players such as BASF catalyst (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Umicore (Belgium), Corning (US), Solvay (Belgium), Tenneco (US), Cataler (Japan), Heraeus (Germany), Holdor Topsoe (Denmark), Aristo Intelligent Catalyst Technology (US), Bosal (Netherlands), Clean Diesel Technologies (US), Comertech (US), DCL International Inc. (Canada), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), IBDIEN (Austria), Interkat (Germany), Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst (China), Nett Technologies (Japan), NGK Insulators (Japan), Shell Global (Netherlands), Sinocat (China), and Zelolyst International (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ECC market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the ECC market and its segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as metal type, application, catalytic converter, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ECC market and the sub-segments.The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03754597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.