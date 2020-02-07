Domo Named A Four-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2019 Technology Innovation Awards

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it has been named a winner in four thematic research categories in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Technology Innovation Awards. The awards, which recognize the top-ranked vendors in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies, are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets. This is Domo’s third consecutive year as a multiple-category winner in the Technology Innovation Awards.



In the 2019 Technology Innovation Awards, Domo is recognized for its leadership in the 2019 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study , Self-Service BI Market Study , Big Data Analytics Market Study and Data Catalog Market Study.

“These recognitions demonstrate the power of the Domo Business Cloud in empowering customers to get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time and giving their teams and organizations the ability to go fast, go big and go bold,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

“Our studies closely examine the business intelligence and analytics markets recognizing leading providers who offer most comprehensive solutions in these significant thematic areas,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named a multiple category winner in our 2019 Technology Innovation Awards.”

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on the fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domopalooza, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

