Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Academy Weekend in Delray Beach

ITEC 2nd Annual Academy Weekend

The ITEC 2nd Annual Academy Weekend - Thursday, February 20th through Saturday, February 22nd on the grounds of the Delray Beach Open

We are absolutely thrilled to continue what we started last year here at the Delray Beach Open and are so grateful for the tremendous support and leadership of our event co-chairs and donors” — Yoni Yair, Vice President of Development

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation will host its 2nd Annual Academy Weekend beginning Thursday, February 20th through Saturday, February 22nd on the grounds of the Delray Beach Open in Delray Beach, Florida.

This annual event is co-chaired by Richard and Barbara Rothschild and Patrick Davidson, of Palm Beach. Players include former 3-time Grand Slam Champion and ITEC Alumnus, Andy Ram and local legend Aaron Krickstein, as well as 7 former top-ranked ITEC Alumni.

The 2nd Annual Academy Weekend is a three-day event offering an opportunity to play with these amazing athletes while supporting a great cause.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue with what we started last year here at the Delray Beach Open,” states Yoni Yair, Vice President of Development of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers. “We are so grateful for the tremendous support and leadership of our event co-chairs and donors.”

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation is dedicated to empowering children through sport and education to foster lasting peace in one of the most turbulent areas in the world. Their goal is to teach children of all backgrounds how to live successful lives. "As a proud Alumnus of the ITEC, I can speak firsthand to the importance of this program. It was through this remarkable organization that I was exposed to, and learned from, being in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Yair, "It is my great hope that we can offer this same chance to as many children as possible and give them an opportunity to building lasting peace within their communities and successful futures."

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) was founded in 1976 and has grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel. ITEC has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children with the goal of igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

The Academy Weekend festivities begin on Thursday, February 20th on the grounds of the Delray Beach Open, it will include a series of events, such as:

• Opening Dinner with Legend Players

• Round Robin & Pro-Am with World Class Pros & ITEC Alumni

• VIP Box seats for the ATP Single’s Quarter & Semi-Finals

• Exclusive Dinner Reception at a Private Home in Palm Beach

Proceeds from the ProAm will benefit scholarships for children to achieve their academic and athletic potential at the

14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers located across Israel.

The focus of the ITEC is on empowering children everyday so they can become better human beings. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopia, Russia, and the Ukraine along with children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities. The ITC also recognizes the ability of tennis to bring together children from different religions as seen in its highly successful Coexistence Program.

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information or to attend this event, please go to: www.itecenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@itecenters.org This event is not open to the public. The ITEC adheres to a strict public safety policy requiring advanced registration and valid ID of all attendees.



###

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of 20,000 Israeli youth

annually. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation

3275 West Hillsboro Blvd. Suite 102

Deerfield Beach FL 33442

954-480-6333



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.