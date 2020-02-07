Two Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Friday

February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of February has already shown itself to be a great proponent of marijuana stocks. With that, there is more momentum in the industry that is bringing in a large amount of new and much-needed capital. With that being said, there are still some major issues with the industry in various segmented markets around the U.S. and in Canada.

But, February has already helped to bring in some solid gains for some of the largest pot stocks to watch in the industry. Although many tend to look at the big-name pot stocks, it is worth mentioning that these are not the only companies with potential in the market. With so many different pot stocks to choose from, finding the right marijuana stock to watch comes down to the amount of work that an investor is willing to put in.

With that in mind, the mid and small market cap range amongst pot stocks has quite a bit of promise on its own. These companies are working toward new solutions for the industry and innovative groundbreaking products for sale in the market as well. All that being said, the hopes are that the rest of February could continue to be as bright as the first week.

This Marijuana Stock Captures The CBD Market

Charlotte's Web Holdings (CWBHF Stock Report) (CWEB ) is one of the leading CBD-based pot stocks in the industry. The company makes a variety of products utilizing the compound and has done so for quite some time now. With CBD projections shooting into the multi-billions within the next few years, it looks like this could be an interesting place to begin finding pot stocks to watch.

Charlotte's Web has seen some solid sales in the past quarter. During this time, it has decided to skip the middleman and begin selling its products right to the consumer. With this, it also has as many as 9,000 stores that are currently holding its CBD products. For this reason, the company continues to look like a key pot stock to watch moving into the near future.

A Pot Stock With a Niche Market

Flowr Corp. (FLWPF Stock Report) (FLWR) is an ultra-premium producer of cannabis working out of the industry. The company shed quite a decent amount of its value during last month’s trading sessions, which resulted in around 18% of value lost off of its share price. With that being said, the company has stated that it may sell as much as CA$175 million worth of its shares within the next few years.

Many investors fear that this could dilute their own holdings in the company, which is not a good sign. On the bright side, the company has been working to up the amount of cannabis that it can produce. It has stated that it is working toward a goal of as much as 400 grams per square foot which is quite a competitive number. But, investors should consider the aforementioned sentiment when deciding whether or not if this is a pot stock to watch.

The post Two Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Friday appeared first on Marijuana Stocks | Cannabis Investments and News. Roots of a Budding Industry.(TM).

