Gazpromneft-Vostok improves environmental friendliness in production

Gazpromneft-Vostok has commissioned a new gas-transmission system at the Urmano-Archinskaya group of fields at the Yuzhno-Pudinsky license block in the Tomsk Oblast.* Implementing this project has facilitated a four-fold increase in commercial-gas delivery volumes, as well as increasing overall associated petroleum gas (APG) utilisation to 95 percent.

This new infrastructure makes it possible to transport gas from fields at the Yuzhno-Pudinsky license block and the Archinskoye field to the Archinskoye-field booster pipeline pumping station (BPPS), from where feedstocks are fed into an 18-kilometre pipeline to the booster compression station at the Urmansky field. Gas also feeds in from the Urmansky field crude processing facility (CPF).

Following compression at the booster compression station the gas is sent along a 97-kilometre pipeline to the Shinginskoye field: the gas disposition terminal (GDT) at the Shinginskoye field being the end point for this new gas transportation system prior to it connecting to the Tomskgazprom PJSC pipeline system. At this point pressure is reduced, with the gas being heated and metered prior to it being sent to the central processing facility (CPF) at the Tomskgazprom PJSC Myldzhinsky oil and gas condensate field.**

This Gazpromneft-Vostok project has involved the construction of a booster compression station at the Urmansky field, a 97-kilometre high-pressure gas pipeline between the Urmanskoye and Shinginskoye fields, an 18-kilometre gas pipeline between the BPPS and the booster compression station, and vacuum compression stations at oil-treatment facilities at the Archinskoye and Urmanskoye fields.

Total investment in the project stands at around RUB6.7 billion, with production capacity reaching 400 cubic meters of gas per year.

Creating the Urmano-Archinsky field and Yushno-Pudinsky block gas transmission system has been one of the Tomsk Oblast’s most important investment projects in recent years. The official ceremony marking the system’s commercial launch took place on 6 February 2020.

«APG utilisation is consistently increasing at Gazprom Neft. Recent years have seen us implement major gas-infrastructure development projects throughout the key regions in which the company operates. APG utilisation across all Gazprom Neft assets now stands at 95 percent. We have been able to achieve that level despite year-on-year increases in production — which has practically doubled over the past decade». Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft

«We congratulate the Gazpromneft-Vostok team on completing the construction of these facilities in full compliance with all industrial safety requirements, within budget, and on time — which has worked out well for everyone involved. Mubadala Petroleum is fully committed to protecting the environment everywhere it operates, so it is extremely reassuring to know that Gazpromneft-Vostok’s new gas infrastructure facilities will do much to minimise environmental impacts and increase APG utilisation». Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri CEO, Mubadal Petroleum

«We would like to congratulate Gazpromneft-Vostok on completing this major investment project. This new, efficient and environmentally friendly gas infrastructure will significantly increase the business’s productivity and act as yet another example of innovative development in Russia’s energy sector». Anatoly Braverman First Deputy CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

«The gas transmission system now in place takes Gazpromneft-Vostok to a new level in productive viability. Added to which, the high level of APG utilisation — as well as testifying to our business’s high efficiency — minimises impacts on the local environment: which is an absolute priority for the company». Konstantin Karabadzhak CEO, Gazpromneft-Vostok

«In launching these gas infrastructure facilities at the Urmanskoye field Gazpromneft-Vostok has, yet again, demonstrated its commitment to the principles of high economic efficiency and environmental responsibility. As a production worker of 35 years’ experience I’+m all for this sort of integrated approach to developing subsoil resources». Sergei Zhvachkin Governor of the Tomsk Oblast