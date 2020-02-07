EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - Acquisition of Aurora Spine Corporation Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Rosenkrantz ("Acquiror") announces that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the acquisition of 1,579,000 voting common shares ("Shares") and 789,500 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Aurora Spine Corporation (the "Company") for total consideration of USD$300,010.



On February 6, 2020, the Acquiror acquired Shares and Warrants of the Company, which in the aggregate, resulted in the cumulative acquisition of more than 2% of the outstanding Shares of the Company, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report. Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned 7,207,500 Shares of the Company. As a result of the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns 8,786,500 Shares of the Company, which, including the convertible securities held by the Acquiror, is equal to 18.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

While the Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Company's Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's Shares, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Shares or may continue to hold the Shares of the Company.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror will be available on Aurora Spine Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's head office is located at 1930 Palomar Point Way, Suite 103, Carlsbad, California, 92008 and the Acquiror's address is located at Patica Corporation, The Exchange Tower, 130 King St. W., Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4.

Aurora Spine Corporation

760-424-2004



