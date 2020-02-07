VitalHub Announces Sale of Pirouette Case Management Solution to Three Multi-Service Social Agencies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of Pirouette, an easy-to-use cloud based case management system designed for social service agencies, to ENAGB Indigenous Youth Agency, Eden Community Homes, and Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services.

Pirouette is an essential part of VitalHub’s robust suite of EHR solutions, serving an important segment of the community health market, offering a cost-effective and accessible solution for social service agencies who require less complex systems than larger scale care organizations.

Pirouette is a simple and easy-to-use, comprehensive client management system that supports documenting case notes, tracking services provided and time spent, and includes modules for case management, supportive housing, crisis teams, ACT teams, early intervention and employment supports.

Pirouette has been designed to support self-service on-boarding and low cost of ownership. All training and resources are made available online, requiring no professional services for agencies to implement and use the software. Pirouette is designed to offer a turn-key, self-serve solution, that is the easiest to deploy among VitalHub’s EHR offerings.

VitalHub has licensed Pirouette to ENAGB, a Toronto-based Indigenous Youth Agency, Eden Community Homes, a Toronto-based Supportive Housing Agency, and Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services, a Toronto-based Community Services Agency offering a wide range of programming and services.

Pirouette will offer these agencies, as well as all agencies in Ontario, fully supported integration with MOHLTC data collection, reporting and assessment requirements, with built in CDS and MIS reports with validation checks. As a mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop-optimized solution, Pirouette offers streamlined integration into workflow and robust data management tools where agencies need them most.

"Our community that we work with and their personal health information is important for us to protect and to ensure this we decided to use VitalHub’s Pirouette application," said Cynthia Bell-Clayton, ENAGB Executive Director.

“The Pirouette solution is a significant improvement over the open source software program that we were using previously. Our staff finds it more intuitive and it supports the needs of our business cost-effectively. The software allows us to be very independent as we can self-manage the application and because it’s hosted by the vendor it makes things easy for our team,” said Margaret Lynch, Executive Director, Eden Community Homes.

“We're excited to be using Pirouette. As we get the program up and running we can already envision the rich opportunities that this tool will provide us with to support our client groups,” said David Reycraft, Director-Housing Services, Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services.

“VitalHub’s strategy is to be a leader in providing community health agencies with easy to use and effective client management software. We are happy to see the ongoing validation of the Pirouette product, targeted as an easy-to-implement solution for smaller organizations,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Our continued product evolution and growth, both organically and through strategic M&A, have resulted in a robust platform of offerings that span the health IT landscape from smaller agencies in need of simple solutions, to complex, large-scale hospital networks. We are excited to continue expanding our reach, providing valuable solutions as we grow our established presence, and continue to add to our recurring revenue base.”

ABOUT ENAGB:

The ENAGB Youth Agency focuses on providing cultural, employment, life skills, holistic wellness, and recreational opportunities to youth ages 12 – 24. Programming is designed through youth participation and works to build self-esteem, confidence, skills and self-determination.

ABOUT EDEN COMMUNITY HOMES

Eden Community Homes is committed to providing a safe environment of acceptance, hope and encouragement to adults experiencing mental health difficulties and addictions.

Our aim is to promote wellness and meet the evolving needs of those who use our quality services. We embrace each person as a unique contributor to society, capable of making her or his own choices.

ABOUT DIXON HALL

Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services began as a soup kitchen in 1929, and since then has been steadily increasing and strengthening a diverse range of integrated services for residents of east downtown Toronto.

Dixon Hall serves more than 10,000 people annually, impacting the lives of the most vulnerable and the most at-risk members of our community. We work with at-risk youth, seniors, adults with physical and health disabilities, people who need housing, individuals searching for employment, those with mental health issues, and newly immigrated individuals and their families.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

