Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Addresses America's Opioid Crisis with its Wellness Pro Plus

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ELCQ) (the “Company”), an innovative medical technology company, commented today concerning use of the Company’s Wellness Pro Plus, to aid patients suffering from the overuse and misuse of prescription drugs to fight opioid addiction. The Wellness Pro Plus is a non-invasive medical device used to address chronic, acute and intractable pain. The Company’s Wellness Pro Plus is a viable alternative to prescription opioids for patients suffering with chronic or debilitative pain, is FDA-cleared and backed by over 10 years of successful healthcare treatment and many patient testimonials.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of the Company, commented, "Our Wellness Pro Plus is our prescription-strength bioelectronics flagship device that has been helping many patients around the world live a better quality of life. We look forward to expanding awareness of our Wellness Pro Plus and of our new upcoming line of products so that medical practitioners and patients have an option for an organic, non-toxic and non-invasive solution to chronic pain.”

Wolfson continued, “The Wellness Pro Plus can be used as the first line of defense to manage pain, instead of medication harboring numerous negative side effects. Patients are less likely to start a path to opioid reliance when drug-free options are available. People must have choices.”

Prescribing the use of the Wellness Pro Plus for long term pain relief is an easy and simple process for health care practitioners. The device is designed to use electrotherapy and frequencies in order to promote endorphin release (the body’s natural morphine) to help relieve chronic pain without the use of drugs, and in many cases provides relief instantly. The Company is now focusing on expanding its sales force and marketing aggressively in rural and urban areas. (To see a video explaining how the Wellness Pro Plus works, click here.)

A published article “Why It's Time to Take Electrified Medicine Seriously” by Time Magazine observed: “The remarkable convergence of advances in bioengineering and neurology has resulted in a fast-developing way to treat chronic diseases, known as bioelectronic medicine. These advances allow scientists to identify specific nerves and implant devices that can be activated when needed to stimulate or dial down their activity; that in turn controls cells in organs targeted by those nerves that regulate the body’s many immune and metabolic responses.” (To read the full article, click here.)

The Company believes that biofrequency medicine is the future and will be the norm alongside pharmaceuticals within the next 5 years.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. will also be releasing its WellnessPRO POD projected for release in 2021. The WellnessPRO POD is intended to address anxiety, depression, and insomnia, in addition to all the other benefits the Wellness Pro Plus can provide, by using electronic frequencies that naturally affect the body.

About Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

International bioelectronic device pioneer, ElectroMedical Technologies, assembled a team of leading scientists from around the world in 2004 with a mission for improving the quality of life and wellness of people suffering from chronic and acute pain. In 2007, with FDA clearance, ElectroMedical delivered its first intelligent portable bioelectronic medicine therapy device, WellnessPro Plus™, which provides faster, lasting pain relief using proprietary DeepPulse™ technology. WellnessPro Plus is FDA-cleared and Mexico Cofepris certified to treat chronic, intractable, post-surgical or post-traumatic acute pain. With more than 10 years in business, WellnessPro Plus is used by health care professionals, athletes, coaches and medical research facilities around the world. For more information, visit http://www.electromedtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

