Harsco Advances Transformation With Agreement to Acquire Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions Business

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Stericycle Environmental Solutions business (ESOL), an established hazardous waste transportation and processing solutions provider, from Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL). The acquisition of ESOL marks the next step in Harsco’s transformation into a global, market leading, single-thesis environmental solutions platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harsco will acquire ESOL for $462.5 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Upon close, ESOL will be combined with Harsco’s Clean Earth business, one of the leading specialty waste processors in the U.S., providing customers with beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes and contaminated soils.

A leader in environmental and regulated waste management, ESOL provides a comprehensive portfolio of disposal solutions to customers primarily across the industrial, retail and healthcare markets. With a team of experienced personnel and a network composed of 13 federally-permitted treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs) across the U.S., ESOL collects, receives and processes more than 500,000 tons of hazardous waste annually. In addition to its processing and recycling capabilities, ESOL provides transportation services through its extensive logistics network and operates a fleet of more than 700 vehicles, serving more than 90,000 customer locations with 450,000 service stops annually. In 2020, ESOL is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $35 million, on revenues of more than $550 million on a full-year basis.

“The addition of ESOL to the Clean Earth hazardous waste platform is a unique opportunity to bring together two highly complementary, market-leading waste management portfolios,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “The leadership team at Clean Earth is very familiar with the ESOL business, and we see a significant opportunity to optimize these combined businesses and unlock the additional value creation potential of the ESOL assets. We look forward to welcoming the ESOL team to Harsco and realizing the benefits of this highly strategic and accretive transaction.”

Mr. Grasberger continued, “We are encouraged by Clean Earth’s strong performance to date and believe that our stakeholders will benefit from a more diverse business that has the scale, market presence and customer relationships to compete and win in the fragmented hazardous waste services industry. Since outlining our new corporate strategy less than 12 months ago, we have announced five transactions that position the Company as a high-growth, single-thesis environmental solutions business. As we look ahead, we continue to believe that shifting our portfolio to less-cyclical businesses with attractive growth potential is the best way to create sustainable, long-term value for Harsco and our shareholders.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Transaction

• Industrial : ESOL serves more than 7,800 industrial customers, including governmental agencies, municipalities and educational institutions, as well as energy and infrastructure companies.



• Retail : ESOL serves more than 150 retail customers across the U.S., including superstores, home centers, pharmacies, groceries and e-commerce platforms.



• Healthcare: ESOL serves almost 25,000 healthcare providers, hospitals, physicians’ offices and dental practices, with primary services focused on hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal. Harsco will provide transportation and disposal services for Stericycle’s healthcare customers under a long-term services agreement.



The combination is expected to generate approximately $15 million of run rate cost synergy savings in the third year of ownership, driven primarily by operational and facility rationalization, transportation logistics savings and disposal savings. These efficiencies and operational improvements will be achieved across the combined business, while maintaining a commitment to serving customers with the highest quality of services. The Company also expects incremental revenue growth opportunities driven by an expanded customer base, scale advantages and cross-selling. Expected to Deliver Meaningful Earnings Accretion: ESOL is expected to be modestly accretive to Harsco’s cash earnings per share within the first (partial) year of ownership. In the first full year after close, ESOL is expected to contribute positively to free cash flow and provide meaningful earnings per share accretion. ESOL’s historical adjusted EBITDA has averaged well above the 2020 level, and Harsco is targeting to double ESOL’s EBITDA within three years.

Financing, Approvals and Timing to Close

The acquisition will be an all-cash transaction. Harsco expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility and new debt financing. The Company anticipates that its net leverage ratio will approximate 3.5X following the completion of this transaction. Harsco remains committed to a target leverage ratio below 2.5X and future excess cash flow will be used to reduce leverage. Harsco intends to file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will have further details concerning the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Harsco.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as transaction counsel to Harsco and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as financing counsel to Harsco.

Conference Call and Webcast

Harsco will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction.

Dial-in (US): (877) 783-8494

Dial-in (International): (614) 999-1829

Conference ID: 9414999

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc. is a U.S.-based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 18 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. Additional information can be found at www.stericycle.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

