The global inductor market is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 4.2%

Major driving factors of the inductor market are the increasing demand for consumer electronics that require a large number of inductors and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. Recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for electronic components in a wide range of applications in industrial and commercial sectors.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inductor Market by Inductance, Type, Core Type, Shield Type, Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05084755/?utm_source=GNW





Wire-wound inductors are expected to continue to hold largest market share during forecast period

Wire-wound inductors have a core made of magnetic metals such as iron or ferrite with a wire wound around it.Unwanted radio frequencies can interfere with audio sound quality and disrupt electrical circuits.



Thus, wire-wound inductors are used as they can block or filter radio frequencies.They are typically found in car audio systems and electronic control units (ECUs) and also in electronic equipment used in communication infrastructures and mobile base stations.



They are mainly used in the high-frequency circuits of mobile communication equipment, such as wireless LAN, mobile phones, broadband components, RFID tags, RF transceivers, Bluetooth, Wireless PDA, and security systems.Wire-wound inductors are larger in size and their performance is twice than that of multilayered inductors of the same size.



Wire-wound inductors have the largest market share as the manufacturing costs involved are less compared with other types of inductors and they provide a high inductance value.



Air-core and Ferrite-core inductors are the fastest growing during the forecast period

An air core inductor has air inside its windings and does not depend on a ferromagnetic material to achieve its specified inductance.Its inductance is unaffected by the current it carries.



These inductors are designed to perform at high frequencies of 1 GHz as ferromagnetic cores tend to have losses above 100 MHz.These inductors are used at high frequencies as they are free from energy losses, called core losses, which increase with frequency.



A few of the application areas of these types of inductors are TV and radio receivers.A ferromagnetic core uses iron or ferrite materials to increase inductance.



It offers higher resistance compared with other inductor core types. Ferrite core inductors are used in surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) circuits for telecommunication, hard disks, notebook computers, and other electronic equipment. Several applications associated with ferrite core inductors are broadband transformers, noise filters, power transformers, converter and inverter transformers, and others.



Consumer Electronics vertical to hold largest market share of inductor market in 2020

Consumer electronic products are vulnerable to operational threats from voltage transients such as lightning and electro-static discharge (ESD), short circuits, or overload conditions.These products must comply with the ongoing regulatory standards for safe and energy-efficient operation, transmission, and the distribution of power/signal.



The growing demand for consumer electronics across the world, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, and set-top boxes is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors.The consumer electronics vertical makes the highest use of inductors.



Inductors in consumer electronics are used for power supply in various complex circuits to manage current, and also, as filters in circuits to cut off undesirable frequencies. Thus, the consumer electronics vertical is expected to have the largest market share of the inductor market.



APAC is largest and fastest-growing market

The growth of the inductor market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the consumer electronics market in the region.APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries.



As APAC has low labor costs, most of the inductors are manufactured in APAC and are exported to various regions. There is an extensive rise in the demand for power, which is increasing the need for power management and thereby, accelerating the demand for inductors.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the inductor market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 53%, Managers-21%, Vice Presidents- 26%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



Major players in the inductor market are Murata Manufacturing (Japan), TDK (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), TAIYO YUDEN (Japan), Chilisin (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Panasonic (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics (Taiwan), Pulse Electronics (US), Coilcraft (US), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics (China), Bourns (US), Sumida (Japan), ICE Components (US), AVX (US), Bel Fuse (France), Falco Electronics (Mexico), GCi Technologies (US), Würth Elektronik (Germany), and Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global inductor market based on inductance, type, core type, shield type, mounting technique, application, vertical and geography. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the inductor market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the inductor market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, and acquisition.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05084755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.