BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 10 – 11, 2020 in New York City.
Presentation Details:
Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentation and the accompanying presentation materials that will be discussed will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for at least 30 days.
About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and advanced solid cancers in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com/.
