Incysus Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus will present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The Conference will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel on 1535 Broadway in New York City.



About The BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Now in its 22nd year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The meeting represents the best of biotech with two days of productive partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives, in one location.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. The Company’s first clinical program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Information about the Company’s clinical trial in GBM (NCT04165941) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Xx5MN6 and for leukemia and lymphoma (NCT03533816) can be found here: http://bit.ly/2pyYFHq . For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Contact:

Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 646.600.6GDT

info@incysus.com

www.incysus.com



