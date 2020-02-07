Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Welcomes Cline Medical Centre as an Authorized PoNS Treatment™ Clinic in Nanaimo, BC

/EIN News/ -- The Cline Medical Centre in Nanaimo is the Eighth Authorized PoNS Treatment™ Clinic in Canada.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, announces the authorization of their eighth PoNS Treatment™ center in Nanaimo, British Columbia (BC), The addition of the Clinic Medical Centre (“CMC”) in Nanaimo further increases access to PoNS Treatment across Canada. Cline Medical Centre is a leading integrative and functional medicine healthcare facility located at 2090 Skaha Drive, Nanaimo, BC.



“This will be the most important thing I do in my career,” said Dr. John Cline, MD, Medical Director of Cline Medical Centre. “Cline Medical Centre is excited to announce the introduction of PoNS Treatment to our community. CMC will be the second clinic in BC to make this available to those patients suffering from mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.”



“With the addition of Dr. Cline’s clinic on Vancouver Island in BC, we continue to broaden patient access to the PoNS Treatment in Canada as it will be more convenient for patients suffering from mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury to get local more direct access” said Philippe Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer of Helius.



Cline Medical Centre joins Neurotherapy Montreal in Montreal, Quebec; Surrey Neuroplastic Clinic in Surrey, BC; Advantage 4 Athletes Training Centre and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; Apollo South Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario; P3 Health Clinic in Toronto, Ontario; and Clinique Cortex (a satellite clinic) in Quebec City, Quebec, as the latest Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic in Canada.



“Mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries impact the lives of millions of Canadians on a daily basis. We are continuing our search to identify and recruit accomplished clinics to deploy our PoNS™ technology. We look forward to expanding our clinic authorizations to serve more and more Canadians in the near future” said Deschamps.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an authorized class II, non-implantable, medical device in Canada intended for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance from the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

About Cline Medical Centre



Cline Medical Centre is a leading integrative and functional medicine healthcare facility located on the East Coast of Vancouver Island in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Founded by Dr. John Cline, MD, in 1996, Cline Medical Centre treats a wide scope of health conditions using systematic approaches to discover the cause of body imbalances. For more information, visit http://www.clinemedical.com .

