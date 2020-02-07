LGI Homes Announces First Community in Greensboro Market

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the grand opening of its first community in Greensboro, North Carolina. McKnight Mill offers homebuyers an exceptional location, a safe and private neighborhood and beautiful, upgraded homes at affordable prices.



Homebuyers at McKnight Mill will enjoy the best of both worlds: a family-friendly neighborhood and an incredible location only ten minutes from the attractions and amenities of downtown Greensboro. Within the community, residents will enjoy two parks, each with outdoor seating, picnic pavilions and play structures. Fantastic outdoor amenities, such as mountain bike trails, a disc golf course, stocked fishing ponds and a spray ground are also available at nearby Keeley Park.

Five spacious floor plans are being constructed at McKnight Mill. Ranging in size from approximately 1,300 square feet to over 2,200 square feet, these three- and four-bedroom plans offer open concept designs with spacious kitchens and impressive master suites. Each home is designed with the energy-efficient and stylish features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes items such as granite countertops, a complete suite of Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights.

New homes are available for quick move-in starting from the mid-$180s. One-day-only new home specials will be available at the grand opening event on Feb. 15, 2020. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the event, interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 886-7664 ext 614.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71c94d84-18ba-404a-85c1-dad7d569d98e

The Burke Plan by LGI Homes The popular Burke plan features an open floor plan and an incredible master suite.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.