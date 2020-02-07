Incontinence Care Products Market to Exhibit 6.9% CAGR by 2026, Market to Gain from Increasing adoption of Home Care Services, Projects Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Incontinence Care Products Market Research Report are Procter & Gamble., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, ConvaTec Inc., Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona), Essity, Coloplast Corp, Ontex, Domtar Corporation, BD, Hollister Incorporated and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Incontinence Care Products Market size is prophesized to reach a value of USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% by 2026, between 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of incontinence problems among them. The market was valued at USD 14.30 billion in 2018. World Health Organization predicts about 120 million people in China will be above 80 years by the end of 2050. Such predictions will lead to surge in the number of patients with incontinence problems, thus propelling the Incontinence Care Products Market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™ offers a 360-degree overview of the incontinence devices market in their recently published report titled, “Incontinence Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/incontinence-products-market-101178





Objectives of the Report

The report on incontinence products presents a comprehensive overview of the market. It focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Government Supported Awareness Programs Will Help Augment Growth

The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall Incontinence Care Products Market growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about incontinence products, supported by governments, is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in the forecast period. Apart from this, the popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high Incontinence Care Products Market revenue in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/incontinence-products-market-101178





Europe Market is Dominating on Account of Rising Number of Consumers Purchasing Urinary Catheters

Geographically, Europe dominated the market with USD 4.94 billion earned in 2018. This is owing to the rise in demand for urinary catheters, coupled with the increasing demand for disposable incontinent devices. Besides this, the government favoring home care services and providing educational programs is also anticipated to helped attract high incontinence devices market revenue to this region.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness robust growth on account of an increase in disposable incomes of people, a rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of incontinence in the region.

Companies to Primarily Focus on Odor Control and Soft Touch of their Products

Major incontinence device market manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing new technologies to improve the quality of their products. Main objective of players is to focus on factors such as odor control, soft touch, and leakage-free qualities of the incontinence care products. There is a rise in the popularity of liners and pads, and this is further anticipated to intensify the market competition in the forecast duration.

Significant Industry Developments of the Incontinence Devices Market Include:

July 2019 – A range of FIBRELLA Combo products was introduced by Suominen Corporation. This range of products guarantees excellent fluid management and softness in their incontinence products.

May 2019 – Poise Ultrathin Active Collection was launched by Kimberly-Clark. This collection included a range of products for women such as liners and pads, with more security in terms of leakage.



List of Key Companies in the Incontinence Care Products Market Include:

Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Essity

Coloplast Corp

Ontex

Domtar Corporation

BD

Hollister Incorporated



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/incontinence-products-market-101178





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Incontinence – For Key Countries Statistical Overview of Adult Population - For Key Countries/Regions Technological Advancement in Incontinence Market New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Incontinence Care Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Absorbents Underwear & Briefs Pads & Guards Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors Non-absorbents Catheters Slings Drainage Bags Stimulation Devices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Reusable Disposable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Institutional Sales Online Channels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/incontinence-products-market-101178





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Foley Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Urinary Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Sharps Containers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Multipurpose Containers, Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers), By Waste Generators (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), By Usage (Reusable Containers and Single-Use Containers), By Waste Type (Sharps Waste, Infectious Waste), By Size (1–2 Gallons, 2–4 Gallons, 4–8 Gallons Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Surgical Tables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Imaging Tables), By Type (Powered, Non-powered), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, and Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/incontinence-care-products-market-9571





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.