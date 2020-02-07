Aurora Mobile Launches Outbreak Analytic and Monitoring Systems to Assist Government Efforts in Bringing Coronavirus Under Control

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched a suite of proprietary outbreak analytic and monitoring systems (the “Systems”) to assist national ministries as well as municipal and provincial authorities in their efforts to bring the current outbreak of 2019-nCOV coronavirus under control. The Systems will assist with government decision-making for targeted prevention and control and aid in delivering highly efficient implementation.



The Systems will cover a total of 334 cities in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China, and will be able to identify high-risk groups based on their mobility behavior characteristics through daily data updates. In addition, the Systems will enable the monitoring of migration outflows from high-risk areas and predict future migration patterns. Aurora Mobile believes that these features will improve the capability of local authorities to effectively assess the progress of their epidemic prevention efforts and improve the efficiency of their targeted response measures. The net effect will result in better prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Systems also include a “Migration Backflow Prediction” feature that models future migration patterns of people who are currently stuck in high-risk areas but are likely to move elsewhere or return to places of origin. These forecasts will enable better operational and labor planning and facilitate expedited resumption of work in low-risk areas. This will also boost post-outbreak economic recovery in local regions.

In addition, Aurora Mobile is developing a statistical model in partnership with scholars from Peking University, Fudan University and Renmin University of China to analyze the relational dynamic between population outflow from high-risk areas and the evolving outbreak in regions where people are migrating to. Using Aurora Mobile’s extensive anonymized data and data feeds from public sources, the model will help identify the characteristics of high-risk groups, and in so doing, facilitate more effective government targeted epidemic control efforts across China.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “At this critical juncture, Aurora Mobile will continue to leverage its robust data analytic and modeling capabilities to provide comprehensive technical support to national authorities in the fight against the outbreak. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and will leverage the strength of our platform to support our nation’s battle against the outbreak.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.39 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 30.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.34 billion, as of September 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



