Sports Drink Market to Reach USD 32.61 Billion by 2026; Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Spur New Sales Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Sports Drink Market Research Report are PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, BA Sports Nutrition, AJE group, Britvic PLC., MyDrink Beverages, Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Abbott Nutrition co Other key players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sports Drink Market size is predicted to reach USD 32.61 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of health-conscious consumers around the world will consequently aid the sports drinks market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing number of athletes and sports persons will also encourage the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the number of NCAA athletes stretched high. In 2017-18 approximately 494,992 students participated in NCAA championship sports, which was an increase of more than 3,000 since 2016-17. Furthermore, the growing focus of males and females towards sports activities will have a positive impact on the sports drink market revenue. For instance, the number of men’s teams nationwide increased by 62 from the past years, while women’s teams increased by 64. Women’s teams have outnumbered men’s teams since 1996-97.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Sports Drink Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic), Brand (Gatorade, Powerade, and Others), Packaging Type (Metal, PET/Plastic, and Glass), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 23.54 billion in 2018. The sports drinks market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-drink-market-102083





Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Augment Growth Process

Gatorade, an American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products, announced the unveiling of BOLT24. The company's new sports drink is a low-calorie electrolyte beverage, as the Bolt24 contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is aimed for athletes to keep them hydrated around the clock. The announcement for the new drink by the company is expected to fuel demand among athletes owing to the natural and organic content of the drink, which in turn will facilitate the sports drinks market share. Furthermore, Gatorade's senior vice president, Brett O'Brien, said in a statement, the drink is sea salt and watermelon based, something else that distinguishes it from other Gatorade products. He further added the new drink would allow the company "to think about athletes in a whole different way." In addition, the rising R&D investments by key players for the development of innovative sports drinks aimed at athletes will enable healthy growth of the market, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights™



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-drink-market-102083





Rising Demand for Sports Drinks to Boost Market Prospects in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the increasingly health-conscious population in the region. For instance, in 2018, approximately 55% of the American population lived a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising demand for sports drinks in the U.S due to the presence of major players such as Gatorade, PowerAde, and BodyArmor will further influence the sports drinks market trends in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high demand for sports drinks in the forthcoming owing to the rising disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, and, Japan. In addition, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers will impel companies to introduce new sports drinks, which in turn will boost the sports drink market share by brand.

List of the Major Companies Operating in the Global Sports Drink Market Include:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition

AJE group

Britvic PLC.

MyDrink Beverages

Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Abbott Nutrition co



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sports-drink-market-102083





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Sports Drinks Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Brand Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Sports Drink Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Brand (Value) Gatorade Powerade Others By Type (Value) Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic By Packaging Type (Value) Metal PET/Plastic Glass By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Channel By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Continued…!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sports-drink-market-102083





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Consumer & Goods Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Translucent, Transparent, and Opaque), Capacity (0-50 ml, 50-150 ml, and >150 ml), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018 – 2025

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Wheat Protein), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), By Form (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), By End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Packaging Material (Glass and PET Bottles, Cans), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Functional Water Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts, Other Functional Ingredients), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Savory Ingredients Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Yeast Extracts, Monosodium Glutamate, Protein, Nucleotides), Application (Food, Animal Feed), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Hot Sauce Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Tabasco Sauce, Habanero Sauce, Jalapeño Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Sauce), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2019 - 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/sports-drink-market-9567





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.