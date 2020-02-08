Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market 2019 Overview And 2030 Forecasts Analysis By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global synthetic sweeteners market was worth $54.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and reach $65.73 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic sweeteners market is expected to grow at a rate of about 5% and reach $65.73 billion by 2023. The rising health awareness among global consumers increased the demand for synthetic sweeteners during the historic period, driving the market. However, the long term use of synthetic sweeteners can cause diabetes and is expected to limit the growth of the synthetic sweeteners market.

The synthetic sweeteners market consists of sales of synthetic sweeteners and related services. Synthetic sweeteners are used as applications in weight loss assistance, dental care, and diets for patients with diabetes mellitus and reactive glycaemia. Synthetic sweeteners are chemically-processed substances that are used in place of sweeteners with sugar (sucrose) or sugar alcohols.

The global synthetic sweeteners market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The synthetic sweeteners market is segmented into aspartame, acesulfame K, saccharin, sucralose, neotame, and others.

By Geography - The global synthetic sweeteners is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific synthetic sweeteners market accounts for the largest share in the global synthetic sweeteners market with around 55%.

Trends In The Synthetic Sweeteners Market

Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used as applications in the food industry. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavities. Growing concerns of cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose.

Potential Opportunities In The Synthetic Sweeteners Market

With busy lifestyles, rising health awareness, and impact of new cuisines on the market, the scope and potential for the global synthetic sweeteners market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Dupont, Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Celanese Corporation, and McNeil Nutritionals.

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic sweeteners market overviews, analyzes and forecasts synthetic sweeteners market size and growth for the global synthetic sweeteners market, synthetic sweeteners market share, synthetic sweeteners market players, synthetic sweeteners market size, synthetic sweeteners market segments and geographies, synthetic sweeteners market trends, synthetic sweeteners market drivers and synthetic sweeteners market restraints, synthetic sweeteners market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic sweeteners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

