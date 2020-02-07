The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7%

during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the SEL market include the proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector and high capital spending on SEL by educators and policymakers.

Training and support segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the training and support segment of the SEL market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Training and support services help educators in their SEL journey that includes onsite training, remote technical assistance, and support related to the SEL platform.



Training services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL.It also includes the best practices that support safe and engaging learning environments for learners.



Effective SEL training aids teachers and admin staff to deliver valuable outcomes on SEL programs.



Application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period

SEL plays an integral part of education across developed and developing countries.They acts as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children.



Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia.The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity.



Schools from emerging countries prefer SEL applications, as it is easy to use and runs without any interruptions. In case of an upgrade, SEL providers deliver a timely software upgrade to schools.



North America to record the highest market share in SEL market in 2019

Canada has witnessed significant adoption of SEL technologies in the past few years.The SEL framework is gaining momentum in Canada with the determination of teaching social and emotional skills to the children at an early age.



With the implementation of the SEL platform, educators have witnessed a significant growth in students’ personal and professional life.Students could gain important skills with the help of SEL programs.



For instance, through SEL, students can set goals, manage emotions, maintain positive relationships, experience empathy, and make informed decisions.In a nutshell, SEL solutions and tools help educators improve students’ academic grades and create positive environment in the schools as well as society.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SEL market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW– 10%



Major vendors include Everyday Speech (US), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (US), EVERFI (US), Purpose Prep (US), Social Express (US), Aperture Education (US), Rethink ED (US), Committee for Children (US), Emotional ABCs (US), Taproot Learning (US), SEL Adventures (US), BASE Education (US), Panorama Education (US), Evolutions Labs (US), Hoonuit (US), The Conover Company (US), ScholarCentric (US), ONEder Academy (US), Hero K12 (US), 7 Mindsets (US), EQKidz (Malaysia), 3DBear (Finland), and JHasHeart (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Research coverage

The market study covers the SEL market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component (solutions (SEL platform and SEL assessment tool)], and services), type (web and application), end user (pre-k, elementary schools, and middle and high schools), and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SEL market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

