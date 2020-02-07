Ethyl Alcohol Market 2020-2030 Outlook on Automotive, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Industries

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global ethyl alcohol manufacturing market was worth $493.49 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $657.24 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethyl alcohol manufacturing market is expected to grow at a rate of 8% and reach $657.24 billion by 2023. Rising demand for ethanol in the food processing industry is contributing to the growth of the ethyl alcohol market. However, the rise in awareness about ill effects of alcohol consumption is expected to limit the growth of the ethyl alcohol market.

The ethyl alcohol market consists of sales of ethyl alcohol and related services. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine or brandy, and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry. Ethyl alcohol, also known as ethanol or grain alcohol, is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent.

The global ethyl alcohol market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By End-Use Industry - The ethyl alcohol market is segmented into automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others.

By Geography - The global ethyl alcohol is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American ethyl alcohol market accounts for the largest share in the global ethyl alcohol market.

Trends In The Ethyl Alcohol Market

The rising demand for liquid fuels in the transportation industry, global rising demand for oil, and negative consequences of global warming have contributed to the increased use of corn-based sugar to produce ethanol, thereby reducing global warming gases.

Potential Opportunities In The Ethyl Alcohol Market

With an increase in emerging markets growth and government support, the scope and potential for the global ethyl alcohol market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, and LyondellBasell Industries NV.

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethyl alcohol market overviews, analyzes and forecasts ethyl alcohol market size and growth for the global ethyl alcohol market, ethyl alcohol market share, ethyl alcohol market players, ethyl alcohol market size, ethyl alcohol market segments and geographies, ethyl alcohol market trends, ethyl alcohol market drivers and ethyl alcohol market restraints, ethyl alcohol market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company

Markets Covered: global ethyl alcohol market

Data Segmentations: ethyl alcohol market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Ethyl Alcohol Market Organizations Covered: Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, and LyondellBasell Industries NV

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, ethyl alcohol market customer information, ethyl alcohol market product/service analysis – product examples, ethyl alcohol market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global ethyl alcohol market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Ethyl Alcohol Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the ethyl alcohol market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Ethyl Alcohol Sector: The report reveals where the global ethyl alcohol industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

