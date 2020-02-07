Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

/EIN News/ -- Dividend amount: NOK 1.25

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 11 May 2020

Ex-date: 12 May 2020

Record date: 13 May 2020

Payment date: 20 May 2020

Date of approval: 11 May 2020

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail stian.hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





