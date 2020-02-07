Surgical Imaging Arms Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market: Overview Surgical imaging arms is a vital component in the field of surgery, especially to perform minimally invasive procedures. The global surgical imaging arms market is expanding at a significant pace due to a rise in the number of surgeries and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgery.

The global surgical imaging arms market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global surgical imaging arms market.



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global surgical imaging arms market has been segmented into C-arm surgical imaging devices, O-arm surgical imaging devices, G-arm surgical imaging devices.The C-arm surgical imaging devices segment has been further split into fixed c-arm, mini c-arm, and compact c-arm.



In terms of application, the global surgical imaging arms market has been classified into orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management, urology, and others.In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and others.



The product type segments have been analyzed based on different type of surgical arms used for surgical purpose. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global surgical imaging arms market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global surgical imaging arms market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., Hologic, Inc., and ATON GmbH.



The global surgical imaging arms market has been segmented as follows:



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Product

C-arm Surgical Imaging Devices

Fixed C-arm

Mini C-arm

Compact C-arm

O-arm Surgical Imaging Devices

G-arm Surgical Imaging Devices



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Application

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Urology

Others



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others



Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

