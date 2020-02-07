Frost Radar in the Asia-Pacific Sensors Market

This radar provides information on the companies involved in manufacturing photoelectric, proximity, and vision sensors, as well as level, temperature, pressure, and flow sensors across Asia-Pacific. Modern sensors used in manufacturing are changing the way the data collected from assets is used and communicated by providing enhanced signal processing and data communication capabilities.

Innovation and the ability to introduce newer versions into the market are key requirements for companies that wish to succeed in an Industry 4.0 environment, and most companies profiled in the Radar have sensors as part of their overall portfolio. However, they are actively looking to take advantage of their position to expand their offerings and thereby their revenues. Almost all of the companies profiled are based in Europe, the United States, or Japan. Many companies are looking to invest in their IIoT portfolio and sensors revolve around these technologies to enable improved efficiency in manufacturing. This has made it important for companies to look at the manufacturing floor in a different perspective. In this light, sensor manufacturers have also started to collaborate with leading solutions providers to provide a seamless transition from traditional systems. The analyst has profiled 20 companies based on information regarding their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the industrial space. All of the companies view Asia-Pacific as a key region, given its immense potential. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

